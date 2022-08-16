iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is PAX Financial Group LLC’s Largest Position

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,130 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 13.9% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $623,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $170,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,429,000 after acquiring an additional 39,346 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $432.18. The stock had a trading volume of 309,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,055,424. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $394.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.76.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.