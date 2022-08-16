iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Decreased by Campion Asset Management

Campion Asset Management lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.5% of Campion Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,020,759,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $431.23. The stock had a trading volume of 196,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,055,424. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $394.85 and a 200 day moving average of $418.76. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

