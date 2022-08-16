iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Position Lowered by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $106.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.10. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $114.21.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
