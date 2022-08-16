iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is PAX Financial Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,073 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.40. 62,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,945,313. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.43 and a 200 day moving average of $101.44. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

