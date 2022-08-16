iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,704 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.44. 72,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,640,956. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.05.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

