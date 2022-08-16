Ithaka Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ithaka Group LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 2.6% of Ithaka Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $19,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.88. 24,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.03.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,937 shares of company stock valued at $9,738,239. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Cowen reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

