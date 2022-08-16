Ithaka Group LLC Sells 194 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ithaka Group LLC cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 2.1% of Ithaka Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $247.20. 82,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,046,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

