Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jack Creek Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JCIC remained flat at $9.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,299. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. Jack Creek Investment has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.91.

Institutional Trading of Jack Creek Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCIC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 11.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Creek Investment Company Profile

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

