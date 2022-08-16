Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.05-$5.09 EPS.
Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.84. The company had a trading volume of 509,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,990. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.50 and its 200-day moving average is $187.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.11.
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.
