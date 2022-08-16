James G. Marken Sells 5,172 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ANIP traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.01. 102,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,512. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.70.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,657 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

