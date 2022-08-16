JCSD Capital LLC Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

JCSD Capital LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation makes up approximately 3.4% of JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $1,324,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.97. 12,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,157. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $68.41 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.75.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $628.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 40.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,950,945.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

