JCSD Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000. Colony Bankcorp makes up about 2.2% of JCSD Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 352.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 103,841 shares during the period. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Colony Bankcorp Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,282. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $264.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.51. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson cut Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colony Bankcorp news, EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle bought 2,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 22,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,143.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,970 shares of company stock worth $57,229. Corporate insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Bankcorp

(Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.