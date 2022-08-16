JCSD Capital LLC Takes Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 526,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 175.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 1,694 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $48,312.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,874.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,713 shares of company stock valued at $74,593 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,736. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.30. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $40.78.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

