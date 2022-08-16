Jensen Investment Management Inc. Acquires 12,840 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,840 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.48. 84,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.10. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.34 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

