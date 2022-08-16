Jensen Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,810 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,019. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

