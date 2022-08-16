Jensen Investment Management Inc. Buys 500,125 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,146,825 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,125 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.9% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of TJX Companies worth $251,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 32.6% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.42. 239,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,167,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.09.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

