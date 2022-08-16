Jensen Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,260 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $79.29. 106,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,758,884. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.