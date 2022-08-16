Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $8.06 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,690 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,860 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Best Buy by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.79. 136,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,820. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.17. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.29 and a 12 month high of $141.97.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BBY. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

