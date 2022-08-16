Jensen Investment Management Inc. Purchases 202,710 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,749,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,710 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 2.4% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Texas Instruments worth $321,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.7 %

TXN traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.18. 101,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,299,340. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.87.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.