Jetcoin (JET) Price Tops $0.0099

Jetcoin (JET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $125,906.20 and approximately $35,595.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 75.7% higher against the dollar. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,051.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00128943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00036003 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00067374 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

