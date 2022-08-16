JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Short Interest Update

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JOAN shares. Bank of America lowered JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Get JOANN alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOANN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,670,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after buying an additional 951,860 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,506,000. Alden Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth $2,155,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 242.1% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 351,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 248,750 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOANN Trading Up 6.7 %

JOAN stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 262,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. JOANN has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $447.34 million, a P/E ratio of 102.19 and a beta of 1.18.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. JOANN had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JOANN will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JOANN Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.04%.

About JOANN

(Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.