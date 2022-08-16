JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 11,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 55,024 shares.The stock last traded at $9.87 and had previously closed at $9.85.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOFF Fintech Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

About JOFF Fintech Acquisition

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

