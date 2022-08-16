John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 10,000 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,677,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,877,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $16,250.00.
- On Tuesday, August 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $9,690.00.
BurgerFi International Price Performance
NASDAQ:BFI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.23. 58,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,208. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 548.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of BurgerFi International to $8.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
BurgerFi International Company Profile
BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BurgerFi International (BFI)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.