John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 10,000 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,677,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,877,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $16,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $9,690.00.

BurgerFi International Price Performance

NASDAQ:BFI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.23. 58,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,208. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($2.48). BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 143.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 548.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of BurgerFi International to $8.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

