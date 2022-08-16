Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,488,000 after acquiring an additional 26,161 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.48. 273,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $154.63 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.58.

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

See Also

