Joseph R. Nerges Acquires 2,800 Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $23,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,267,438.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CSP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSPI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,690. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CSP Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

CSP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP

About CSP

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in CSP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CSP by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CSP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 273,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of CSP by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

