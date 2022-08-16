Joseph R. Nerges Acquires 2,800 Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $23,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,267,438.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CSPI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,690. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CSP Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $9.98.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.
