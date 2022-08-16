JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser In…

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €73.00 ($74.49) price objective on JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JST. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($68.37) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($72.45) target price on shares of JOST Werke in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of JOST Werke in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

JOST Werke Price Performance

Shares of JOST Werke stock opened at €44.00 ($44.90) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €39.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.40. JOST Werke has a 1-year low of €34.05 ($34.74) and a 1-year high of €56.30 ($57.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $655.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29.

About JOST Werke

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

