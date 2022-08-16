Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,220,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 12,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $175,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,509,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,610 shares of company stock worth $665,163. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.41.

Shares of JNPR traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $29.10. 2,139,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,806. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.80. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

