Kalmar (KALM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.74 Million

Kalmar (KALM) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00003501 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Kalmar has a market cap of $4.74 million and $18,767.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00036930 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,644,823 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

