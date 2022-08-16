Kalmar (KALM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.74 Million

Kalmar (KALM) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00003501 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Kalmar has a market cap of $4.74 million and $18,767.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002351 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00036930 BTC.
Kalmar Profile
Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,644,823 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.
Buying and Selling Kalmar
