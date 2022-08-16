KARMA (KARMA) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last Week

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a total market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $3.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KARMA has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io.

Buying and Selling KARMA

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

