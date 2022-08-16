KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Short Interest Update

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KBH. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.23.

NYSE KBH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.09. 1,166,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,223. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63. KB Home has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 4.0% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 4.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

