KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.48.

Several research firms have issued reports on KBCSY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KBC Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KBC Group from €69.00 ($70.41) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €78.00 ($79.59) price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on KBC Group from €73.00 ($74.49) to €63.00 ($64.29) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KBC Group from €79.00 ($80.61) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

KBC Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of KBCSY opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.74. KBC Group has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $49.43.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

