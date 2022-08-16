Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires 151 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,203,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,006,000 after buying an additional 386,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,055,508,000 after buying an additional 327,381 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GS traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $354.27. 34,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $309.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.59. The company has a market cap of $120.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $265,029.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,910,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,817,731.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $265,029.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,910,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,817,731.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,238,195 shares of company stock worth $26,740,631. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.