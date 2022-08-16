Keebeck Alpha LP Has $1.40 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.49. 257,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,180,666. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.87. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

