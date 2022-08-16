Keebeck Alpha LP Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Torray LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 94,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 195,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,244,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.94. 72,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,780,519. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $117.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.00 and a 200 day moving average of $108.56.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.