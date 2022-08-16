Keller Group plc (KLR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.16) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Keller Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:KLR opened at GBX 763 ($9.22) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £555.24 million and a PE ratio of 838.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 743.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 784.01. Keller Group has a 1 year low of GBX 670 ($8.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,043.60 ($12.61).
Insider Transactions at Keller Group
In related news, insider Kerry Porritt acquired 235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 725 ($8.76) per share, with a total value of £1,703.75 ($2,058.66).
Keller Group Company Profile
Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilisation, remediation, and monitoring, as well as bearing capacity.
Read More
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.