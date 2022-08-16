Keller Group plc (KLR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.16) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Keller Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:KLR opened at GBX 763 ($9.22) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £555.24 million and a PE ratio of 838.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 743.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 784.01. Keller Group has a 1 year low of GBX 670 ($8.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,043.60 ($12.61).

Insider Transactions at Keller Group

In related news, insider Kerry Porritt acquired 235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 725 ($8.76) per share, with a total value of £1,703.75 ($2,058.66).

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilisation, remediation, and monitoring, as well as bearing capacity.

