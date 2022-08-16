Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Position Raised by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of K. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $1,949,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 13.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $9,780,558.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,608,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,177,951.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $62,188,102 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kellogg Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Kellogg stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.20. 108,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,408. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average of $68.16. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $76.50.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.