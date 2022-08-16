Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Short Interest Update

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 46,305 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 219,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 29,998 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 167.6% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 88,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,965,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,139,000 after acquiring an additional 315,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

NYSE:KW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.63. 352,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,486. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $21.52. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.50%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.