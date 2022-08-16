Kineko (KKO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,588.00

Kineko (KKO) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kineko has a total market cap of $17,194.62 and $1,588.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kineko has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002304 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001541 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013841 BTC.
Kineko Profile
Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi.
Kineko Coin Trading
