Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $3.34

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $3.25. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 12,426 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 3,166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 64,658 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,905,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,300 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 792,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 274,205 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 191,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 86,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.