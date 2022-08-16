Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Hits New 1-Year High at $285.25

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $285.25 and last traded at $283.95, with a volume of 3114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $280.68.

KNSL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Compass Point cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 24.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $391,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,941 shares in the company, valued at $82,133,463.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $391,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,133,463.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,342,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

