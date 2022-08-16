KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Short Interest Up 5.9% in July

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,790,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 8,300,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,492.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $783,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,418,000 after buying an additional 5,738,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,956,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,456,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,224,674,000 after buying an additional 3,851,214 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,907,000 after buying an additional 2,586,939 shares during the period.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.67. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

