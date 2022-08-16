KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Short Interest Update

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 740,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 109,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KREF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,761. The company has a quick ratio of 430.34, a current ratio of 430.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.73. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.62.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 48.10% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 90.53%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.