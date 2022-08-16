KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Short Interest Update

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,200 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 259,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 16,918 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 25,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNOP traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.42. 136,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65. The company has a market cap of $587.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.01.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

About KNOT Offshore Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.60%.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

