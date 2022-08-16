Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Citigroup to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 33.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kodiak Sciences to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Kodiak Sciences Price Performance

Kodiak Sciences stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 755,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,841. The company has a market cap of $627.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $26.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 166,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,274,999.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,604,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,684,321.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 693,915 shares of company stock worth $4,972,318 over the last quarter. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Sciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 274,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 150,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,136,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Articles

