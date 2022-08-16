Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 154,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,747,680 shares.The stock last traded at $20.45 and had previously closed at $20.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.76.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

About Koninklijke Philips

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.