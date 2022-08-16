Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 154,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,747,680 shares.The stock last traded at $20.45 and had previously closed at $20.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.76.
Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke Philips (PHG)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.