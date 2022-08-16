Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,532,000 after buying an additional 285,620 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 21.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,825,000 after buying an additional 328,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after acquiring an additional 186,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,780,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,821,000 after acquiring an additional 35,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Korn Ferry stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,798. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.41. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $51.08 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $721.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 10.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KFY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

