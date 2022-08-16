Kryptomon Price Hits $0.0135 on Top Exchanges (KMON)

Kryptomon (KMON) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Kryptomon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kryptomon has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kryptomon has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $57,959.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002333 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00036927 BTC.
About Kryptomon
Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon.
Kryptomon Coin Trading
