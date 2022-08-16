K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €22.00 ($22.45) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €26.50 ($27.04) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.05.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.