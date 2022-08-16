KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Tops $10.47 on Major Exchanges

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can now be bought for about $10.47 or 0.00043734 BTC on popular exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $2.80 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,929.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004222 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00128461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00035548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00068042 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 coins and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

