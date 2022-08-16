L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $240.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

